Hall (thumb) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Phillies on Saturday.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Dylan Covey, with Covey being claimed by the Phillies on Saturday off waivers from the Dodgers. hall is currently out of action after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb, and he'll be out until at least the middle of June while he recovers.