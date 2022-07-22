Hall is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Cubs.
Hall will take a seat as the Phillies face left-hander Justin Steele on the mound Friday. Alec Bohm will slide over to designated hitter while Yairo Munoz will start at third base and bat eighth in the series opener.
