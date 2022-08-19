site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Darick Hall: Sitting Friday
Aug 19, 2022
Hall will sit Friday versus the Mets.
Hall will get a day off after he went 2-for-8 with a solo home run over the last two games of the series against the Reds. Kyle Schwarber (calf) will return to the lineup Friday at designated hitter and bat leadoff in the series opener.
