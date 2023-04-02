Hall is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Hall started at first base the first two games of the season and went 2-for-7 with a double, a walk and a run scored, but he'll head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Martin Perez pitching for Texas. Alec Bohm will slide over to first base while Edmundo Sosa starts at the hot corner.
