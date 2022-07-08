Hall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over Washington.

Hall put the Phillies on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the third and eventually came around to score on a Didi Gregorius triple. He also slugged his fourth home run of the season in the seventh to extend Philadelphia's lead to 5-2. Across 31 plate appearances, Hall is slashing .290/.290/.742 with four homers and seven RBI.