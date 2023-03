Hall is starting at first base and batting cleanup in the Phillies' season opener Thursday against the Rangers.

It sure looks like Hall stands to benefit most in terms of playing time with the Phillies recently losing Rhys Hoskins (knee) for the year. Hall, 27, put up an encouraging .804 OPS with nine home runs and eight doubles over his first 41 major-league games in 2022. He's worth rostering in most applicable fantasy formats leading into the beginning of the 2023 campaign.