Phillies' Darick Hall: Takes seat against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 29, 2022
at
4:28 pm ET
1 min read
Hall isn't starting Friday against the Pirates.
Hall is getting a day off since southpaw Jose Quintana is on the mound for Pittsburgh on Friday. Kyle Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter while Odubel Herrera enters the lineup in center field.
