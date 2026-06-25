Phillies' Derek Hill: Homers off the bench

Hill went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Hill represented the Phillies final out when he entered the game as a pinch hitter for Justin Crawford in the ninth. He'd proceed to launch a go-ahead, two-run blast off Richard Lovelady, his fifth homer of the year and first since joining Philadelphia. In 10 games since he was traded from the White Sox, Hill has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with an .857 OPS while filling the short side of center field platoon with Crawford.