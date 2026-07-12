Phillies' Derek Hill: Tallies three steals Saturday

Hill went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, three steals and a run scored during the Phillies' 4-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Hill set a career high in steals Saturday, with two of his three swipes coming in the top of the third inning. However, his best play of the game came in the bottom of the same frame, when he made a sensational diving catch in center field to rob Zach McKinstry of an extra-base hit. Hill has a .772 OPS with 10 steals, seven home runs and 16 RBI across 141 plate appearances this season.