Ellis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Ellis had started in each of the Phillies' last five games, but aside from turning in a big two-home run, three-RBI performance in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Nationals, he's otherwise come up largely empty at the plate (1-for-13 with two walks and five strikeouts). He'll give way to Josh Harrison at third base Wednesday, though Ellis should have some security in a near-everyday role at a corner-infield spot until the Phillies get one of Darick Hall (thumb) or Alec Bohm (hamstring) back from the injured list.