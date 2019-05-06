Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will take the roster spot of Enyel De Los Santos, who was optioned to Lehigh Valley following Sunday's win over the Nationals. The 22-year-old Garcia impressed through 13 appearances with the IronPigs prior to earning a promotion, compiling a 1.65 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB in 16.1 innings. He'll likely fill a lower-leverage relief role during his first stint with the big club, though that could change if his success from Triple-A translates to the majors.

