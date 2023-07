Sosa exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Padres due to a cramp, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sosa had a rough half-inning in the seventh, reaching base on a hit by pitch to the hand and then getting lifted after looking gimpy running from second to third. However, it looks like he's managed to avoid a serious injury in both cases. Consider Sosa day-to-day.