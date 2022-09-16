site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-edmundo-sosa-dealing-with-hamstring-issue | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealing with hamstring issue
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sosa was removed from Thursday's loss to the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Sosa went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to his exit due to the injury. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read