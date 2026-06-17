Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Heading back to bench

Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Sosa will hit the bench after he made starts in each of the last four games -- two in left field, one at third base and one at shortstop -- while going 6-for-12 with a solo home run and three additional runs. Though the Phillies are still likely to open up steady playing time for Sosa versus left-handed pitching, his path to playing regularly against righties appears to have closed with shortstop Trea Turner (wrist) returning to the lineup Wednesday following a one-game absence.