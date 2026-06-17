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Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Heading back to bench

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Sosa will hit the bench after he made starts in each of the last four games -- two in left field, one at third base and one at shortstop -- while going 6-for-12 with a solo home run and three additional runs. Though the Phillies are still likely to open up steady playing time for Sosa versus left-handed pitching, his path to playing regularly against righties appears to have closed with shortstop Trea Turner (wrist) returning to the lineup Wednesday following a one-game absence.

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