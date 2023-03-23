Sosa is likely to be needed more at third base with Rhys Hoskins (knee) possibly facing a lengthy IL stay, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa had been slated for a super-utility role, but the Phillies might have to regularly play Alec Bohm at first base to account for the loss of Hoskins, who went down with an ugly-looking left knee injury Thursday in camp. Sosa has played all around the diamond defensively this spring while delivering a stellar .457/.558/.857 batting line with four home runs and two stolen bases through 43 plate appearances. That kind of power can't be counted on in the regular season, but he does have great speed.