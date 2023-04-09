Sosa will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

After going 1-for-3 with an RBI while starting at third base against a left-handed pitcher (Nick Lodolo) in Saturday's 3-2 win, Sosa will get another opportunity to man the hot corner, this time with a righty (Connor Overton) on the mound. With Alec Bohm expected to see more time at first base moving forward while Darick Hall (thumb) is on the injured list and Rhys Hoskins (knee) is out for the season, Sosa may get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis if he continues to perform reasonably well at the plate.