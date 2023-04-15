Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
Every Phillies starter got at least one hit and the team combined for six extra-base knocks among 13 total hits, but Sosa's second-inning shot off Connor Overton was the only homer of the bunch. With Alec Bohm needed at first base, Sosa has seen consistent playing time at third, and while he's responded with a .300 batting average (9-for-30) with two doubles, two homers and five RBI on the season, his 0:9 BB:K suggests he won't keep up that level of production for long.
