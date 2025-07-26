Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Pulled from game with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa was removed from Saturday's contest against the Yankees due to a back contusion, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Sosa and Brandon Marsh collided in the outfield on a popup in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Sosa was subsequently lifted after remaining down on the field for a few minutes. He was replaced at third base by Otto Kemp. Sosa is slated for further evaluation, which should give clarity about how much additional time -- if any -- he'll need to miss.
More News
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Keeps mashing left-handed pitching•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Makes big impact in rare start•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Moves back to reserve role•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealing with wrist issue•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Racks up four hits Monday•