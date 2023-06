Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Even with Alec Bohm (hamstring) recently landing on the injured list, Sosa hasn't been able to recapture an everyday role in the middle infield at the corner spot opposite Kody Clemens. Drew Ellis has instead emerged as the Phillies' preferred third baseman, but both he and Sosa will take a seat Wednesday while Josh Harrison mans the hot corner.