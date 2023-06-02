site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Sitting Friday
Sosa isn't starting Friday against the Nationals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sosa has recorded just one hit -- a home run on Wednesday -- over his last six games and will take a seat to start Friday's contest. Drew Ellis will take Sosa's spot at third base and bat ninth.
