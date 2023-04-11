Sosa is starting at third base and batting seventh Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Alec Bohm is at first base and hitting fifth. Sosa boasts a .333 batting average and .871 OPS through 19 plate appearances this season and should continue to see regular playing time as the Phillies march on without Darick Hall (thumb) and Rhys Hoskins (knee).
