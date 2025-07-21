The Phillies will promote Tait from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore this week, Jeff Kerr of CBS Philadelphia reports.

The talented catching prospect forced his way to Jersey Shore after batting .251 with 11 home runs, a 9.3 percent walk rate and a 19.3 percent strikeout rate over 332 plate appearances with Clearwater. Tait will be one of the youngest players in the South Atlantic League; he won't turn 19 years old until Aug. 27.