The Twins acquired Tait and Mick Abel from the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Jhoan Duran, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Tait, one of the top prospects in the Phillies' system, started the season with Single-A Clearwater before being promoted to High-A Jersey Shore. He's appeared in just seven games in High-A but has done well at the plate in a short time, going 8-for-27 (.296) with three doubles and six RBI. Tait turns 19 on Aug. 27, and the lefty-hitting catcher will now have the opportunity to work his way up through the Twins' farm system.