Rincones will miss the first part of the Grapefruit League schedule due to left knee soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rincones was awarded a 40-man roster spot during the offseason after slashing .242/.366/.430 with 18 homers, 73 RBI, 80 runs scored and 22 steals across 119 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. The 24-year-old outfield prospect was expected to compete for a spot on the Phillies' bench during spring training, but his chances of making the Opening Day roster have taken a significant hit now that he's slated to miss some time.