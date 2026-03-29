Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Shelved at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed Rincones (knee) on the 7-day injured list Friday.
Before being optioned to Triple-A on March 7, Rincones had been shut down for much of spring training due to a sore left knee and apparently still needs more time to heal up from the injury. Assuming the knee issue doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, Rincones should still have a chance at making his MLB debut at some point later on in 2026 if he can hit the ground running once he's cleared to play at Triple-A.
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