Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Back in action Monday
Crawford (eye) went 1-for-4 and scored a run Monday against the Braves.
A piece of Crawford's broken bat hit him in the eye during Saturday's game. Fortunately, he avoided a serious injury and was able to return to action Monday. So far this spring, Crawford has gone 6-for-25 (.240) with two doubles.
