Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Back in action Thursday
Crawford is batting eighth and playing third base Thursday.
Philadelphia hasn't played the 22-year-old every day but is mixing him in often at the hot corner -- at the expense of Maikel Franco -- to gauge its future around the infield. Though he holds a .352 OBP in his limited action (54 plate appearances), Crawford hasn't yet homered and plods along with a .261 batting average and a .391 slugging percentage. He will step in against Kenta Maeda.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Rides pine Saturday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Starting at 3B in big-league debut•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Gets call to majors•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Major-league debut coming soon•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...