Crawford is batting eighth and playing third base Thursday.

Philadelphia hasn't played the 22-year-old every day but is mixing him in often at the hot corner -- at the expense of Maikel Franco -- to gauge its future around the infield. Though he holds a .352 OBP in his limited action (54 plate appearances), Crawford hasn't yet homered and plods along with a .261 batting average and a .391 slugging percentage. He will step in against Kenta Maeda.