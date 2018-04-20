Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Bat heating up
Crawford is hitting .360/.407/.680 over his past eight games after starting the season with one hit in his first seven contests.
Crawford was supposed to have a solid but unspectacular bat, with most of his value coming from his glove and his on-base ability. His career numbers through his first 140 major-league plate appearances sit at .212/.319/.331. It's a slightly disappointing line but it's not terribly far from what he's expected to do. A player like Crawford, who's always had a good feel for hitting and an excellent approach, could easily add something more to his game as he matures, though, and this hot stretch could be the start of that. It's a very small sample, but the 23-year-old has been working to shorten his swing, according to The Athletic Philadelphia, so it's possible that this hot streak is just the beginning of a new and improved Crawford.
