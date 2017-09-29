Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Day off Friday
Crawford is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday.
Crawford will retreat to the bench following a pair of starts as Maikel Franco is set to handle the hot corner for Friday's series opener. Over his last nine games, Crawford is just 2-for-24 from the plate, with 11 walks and 10 strikeouts.
