Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Day off Wednesday
Crawford is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Crawford receives a day off following nine consecutive starts, hitting .310/.432/.483 with five RBI and five runs during that span. For Wednesday's game, Maikel Franco will man the hot corner while Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis play up the middle.
