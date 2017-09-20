Play

Crawford is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Crawford receives a day off following nine consecutive starts, hitting .310/.432/.483 with five RBI and five runs during that span. For Wednesday's game, Maikel Franco will man the hot corner while Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis play up the middle.

