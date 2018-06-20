Crawford exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals early after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crawford was plunked on the left hand by a Luke Weaver pitch in the fourth inning. He stayed in on the basepaths during the bottom of the fourth but was removed from the contest before the Phillies took the field in the next half-inning. Maikel Franco took over at third. We'll wait for an official diagnosis on Crawford's injury.