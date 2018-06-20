Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits after HBP
Crawford exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals early after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Crawford was plunked on the left hand by a Luke Weaver pitch in the fourth inning. He stayed in on the basepaths during the bottom of the fourth but was removed from the contest before the Phillies took the field in the next half-inning. Maikel Franco took over at third. We'll wait for an official diagnosis on Crawford's injury.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Acting as primary third baseman•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Continuing rehab at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Fields grounders Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas