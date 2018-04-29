Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits with right elbow strain
Crawford exited Saturday's game against the Braves with a right elbow strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Crawford sustained the injury, but he made an awkward throw on a play in the hole early in the game. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point. He was 0-for-1 before exiting the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...