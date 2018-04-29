Crawford exited Saturday's game against the Braves with a right elbow strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Crawford sustained the injury, but he made an awkward throw on a play in the hole early in the game. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point. He was 0-for-1 before exiting the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories