Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Fields grounders Monday
Crawford (forearm) fielded some grounders at extended spring training Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Crawford also did some throwing, and manager Gabe Kapler said it went well afterwards. While the 23-year-old has been getting in work at the Phillies' spring training facility recently, he remains without a timetable for his return. For now, Scott Kingery will continue to fill in at shortstop for Crawford, who has been sidelined since the end of April with a Grade 1 forearm strain.
More News
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Takes batting practice Thursday•
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits off tee•
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits disabled list•
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Set for MRI on Sunday•
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits with right elbow strain•
