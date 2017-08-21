Crawford recently began to take grounders at third base and got his first start at the position Sunday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Crawford had only played shortstop since the Phillies drafted him, but with Freddy Galvis entrenched at that position, the team is starting to consider other options. The 22-year-old Crawford had a terrible first half of the season, but he's hit .306/.397/.595 with 11 home runs in 173 at-bats since July 1. Maikel Franco has struggled this season and could lose at-bats to Crawford if the Phillies decide to promote him to the majors in September.