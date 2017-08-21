Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Gets start at third base Sunday
Crawford recently began to take grounders at third base and got his first start at the position Sunday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Crawford had only played shortstop since the Phillies drafted him, but with Freddy Galvis entrenched at that position, the team is starting to consider other options. The 22-year-old Crawford had a terrible first half of the season, but he's hit .306/.397/.595 with 11 home runs in 173 at-bats since July 1. Maikel Franco has struggled this season and could lose at-bats to Crawford if the Phillies decide to promote him to the majors in September.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Heating up in July•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Showing signs of improvement•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Sidelined with groin strain•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Unimpressive numbers at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Showing improvement in May•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...