Joe Jordan, the Phillies' director of player development, said Crawford "fought some things health-wise during the first half of the summer," Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear if Jordan is talking about the groin injury that put Crawford on the disabled list in mid-June, but that could have had some impact on his poor performance this year, especially if he had been trying to play through it for some time. Crawford is showing signs of turning his season around, having hit .288/.373/.652 with six home runs this month. His overall slash line still looks pretty terrible, so it may be possible to acquire him at a discount, given how far he dropped on most mid-season prospect lists.