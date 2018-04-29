The Phillies placed Crawford on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right forearm strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With an MRI confirming the forearm injury following Crawford's early departure from Saturday's game against the Braves, the Phillies made the quick decision to shut the shortstop down for at least the next week and a half. Though the Phillies brought up utility man Jesmuel Valentin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for further reinforcement in the middle infield, it's likely that Crawford's absence primarily benefit Scott Kingery, who had been benched for three of the last four games in light of his recent struggles at the plate.