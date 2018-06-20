Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits DL with broken hand
Crawford was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a fractured left hand, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
Crawford suffered the injury when he was hit on the left hand by a Luke Weaver pitch in the fourth inning. Maikel Franco will likely handle everyday third base duties with Crawford expected to be sidelined for at least the next month. The young infielder was hitting just .194 prior to his exit Tuesday.
