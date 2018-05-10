Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits off tee
Crawford (forearm) was able to hit off a tee Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "He is progressing nicely," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Crawford's recovery from the Grade 1 right forearm strain.
Since the injury is to Crawford's throwing arm, the Phillies aren't likely to pinpoint a return date for the shortstop until he's able to resume working out in the infield. When Crawford first hit the 10-day disabled list April 29, the general assumption was that he would be sidelined for around two weeks. Based on where Crawford is currently at in the recovery process, it's looking likely that he'll be sidelined at least a little longer than initially hoped.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Hits disabled list•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Set for MRI on Sunday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Exits with right elbow strain•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Rides pine Saturday•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...