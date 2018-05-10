Crawford (forearm) was able to hit off a tee Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "He is progressing nicely," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Crawford's recovery from the Grade 1 right forearm strain.

Since the injury is to Crawford's throwing arm, the Phillies aren't likely to pinpoint a return date for the shortstop until he's able to resume working out in the infield. When Crawford first hit the 10-day disabled list April 29, the general assumption was that he would be sidelined for around two weeks. Based on where Crawford is currently at in the recovery process, it's looking likely that he'll be sidelined at least a little longer than initially hoped.