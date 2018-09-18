Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Knocks in three vs. Mets
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-4 loss to New York.
Crawford delivered a three-run triple in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Mets would pull away in the ninth to take the first game of the series. Since being promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sept. 4, the 23-year-old has gone 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits and four RBI.
