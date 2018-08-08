Manager Gabe Kapler indicated Crawford (hand) could return from the disabled list as early as Wednesday at Arizona, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Kapler indicated the team may wait to activate Crawford until Friday at San Diego, but he is on the cusp of a return, regardless. The acquisition of Asdrubal Cabrera at the end of July likely shifts Crawford into a role as more of a depth infielder for the Phillies.