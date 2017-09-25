Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Monday
Crawford is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Since being called up to the Show on Sept. 5, Crawford has started 18 of Philadelphia's 22 games. In that time he's slashed .232/.362/.339 and spent time at second base and shortstop, but mostly the hot corner. Coming off Sunday's 0-for-3 effort, in which he struck out twice, Crawford will get the night off and give way to Maikel Franco at third base.
