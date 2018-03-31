Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Not starting Saturday
Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Crawford started the opening two games of the season at shortstop, scoring the game-winning run Friday in the 11th inning. He'll sit Saturday in favor of Scott Kingery, who made his major-league debut at third base the day before. New manager Gabe Kapler appears to want to rotate his players frequently, so it may take some time before it's clear how close to every day Crawford will be playing.
