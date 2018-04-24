Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona.

Crawford started against the first lefty that the Phillies faced this season but has now been on the bench against the last five. The 23-year-old has a .376 OPS against lefties compared to .695 against righties so far in his brief major-league career, so expect the Phillies to keep protecting him against southpaws. That should help his batting average while hurting his counting stats. Pedro Florimon makes a rare start in his place Tuesday.