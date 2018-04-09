Crawford is out of the lineup for the second time in three days Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Scott Kingery will make his third start of the season at shortstop in Crawford's place. It was clear when Kingery made the Opening Day roster that he would play all over the diamond and steal starts from several different Phillies. As of Monday, Crawford will be the one most affected by Kingery's presence. It was thought that third baseman Maikel Franco's job would be the most at risk, but with Franco hitting .304/.385/.696 compared to .043/.083/.043 for Crawford, it's Crawford who is losing out. He'll need to start hitting if he's to win more playing time.