Crawford (hand) will embark on a rehab assignment with Philadelphia's Gulf Coast League affiliate Monday, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Crawford resumed baseball activities 10 days ago and recently spent time with High-A Clearwater taking batting practice and going through various hitting drills. He will likely require a batch of games at the minor-league level before returning, as he's been on the shelf for the past six weeks due to a fractured left hand.

More News
Our Latest Stories