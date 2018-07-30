Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Starts rehab assignment
Crawford (hand) will embark on a rehab assignment with Philadelphia's Gulf Coast League affiliate Monday, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Crawford resumed baseball activities 10 days ago and recently spent time with High-A Clearwater taking batting practice and going through various hitting drills. He will likely require a batch of games at the minor-league level before returning, as he's been on the shelf for the past six weeks due to a fractured left hand.
