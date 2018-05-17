Crawford (forearm) took batting practice Thursday and could be nearing a rehab assignment, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The batting practice session is Crawford's second since sustaining the forearm strain in late April. The 23-year-old is headed to High-A Clearwater for the next step in his rehab, but it remains unclear when exactly he is expected to return.

