Crawford went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

While Crawford only has six hits in 36 at-bats on the season, four of them have now gone for extra bases (two doubles, two homers) and five of them have come in the last four games. The 23-year-old's glove is still ahead of his bat, but he at least appears to be shaking off his early-season slump.