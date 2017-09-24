Manager Pete Mackanin said Crawford will get a start at shortstop Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Crawford has started 16 of the Phillies' 18 games since he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but has made only three starts at shortstop, his natural position. The 22-year-old has hit just .245 in his 53 at-bats, but he does have a solid .379 on-base percentage. If the Phillies want to keep Crawford in the majors next year they are going to need to open up a spot in their infield by trading Freddy Galvis or Maikel Franco this offseason.