Realmuto (thumb) has been able to catch and hit while wearing his cast, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies certainly didn't want to see their star catcher start camp with a broken thumb, but there appears to be a real chance he'll be ready by Opening Day. The injury may have happened early enough for him to make a full recovery, especially as it doesn't appear to be significantly holding back his preseason preparation. Whether or not the issue has any lingering effects on his ability to hit up to his usual standards early in the season is a question that probably can't be answered until games begin, however.