Realmuto (groin) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.

Realmuto's absence for Thursday's matinee game comes as little surprise after he departed Wednesday's 2-1 loss following a foul tip to the groin area. Per Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Realmuto downplayed the groin issue Thursday and said he's hopeful that he'll have to miss only one start, though he acknowledged he hasn't tried to swing a bat since suffering the injury and will likely be available for the series finale in Toronto only in an emergency situation. Rafael Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth for the Phillies on Thursday.